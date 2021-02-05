Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.19.

Shares of RCL opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.86.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

