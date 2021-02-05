Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.91.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.