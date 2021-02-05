Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.13 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

