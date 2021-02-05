Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $3,283,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.6% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

