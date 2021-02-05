Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $119.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.