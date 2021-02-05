Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vipshop by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 165,180 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,564,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

