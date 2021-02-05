Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,944 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.