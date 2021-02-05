Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,203 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.