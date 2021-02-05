Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

