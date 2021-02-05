RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

RWS stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 589.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. RWS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

