S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

