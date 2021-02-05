Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 47,587 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 47,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,425,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44.

On Friday, January 29th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 30,404 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $2,181,182.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $6,647,268.53.

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $75.77 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,394,000. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

