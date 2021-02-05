San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

