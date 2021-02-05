San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $162,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

