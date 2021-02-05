San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $246,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.