San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $351,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 684.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $78,992,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of SE stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.