San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $435,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 2.24% of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 2,156.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

