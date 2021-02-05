San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 230 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $191.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

