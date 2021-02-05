San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 17,874 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

