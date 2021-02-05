San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 225 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $197.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

