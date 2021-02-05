Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.64 ($56.04).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €34.57 ($40.67) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.28.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.