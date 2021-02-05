Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

