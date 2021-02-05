Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

