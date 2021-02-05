Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Trading Down 2.6%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.35. 33,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 27,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPHY)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

