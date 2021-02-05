SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 613,854 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

