SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SASDY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. SAS AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

