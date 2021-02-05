Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 14.7% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.93. 1,936,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,216,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sasol by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

