Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.25. Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 3,476,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.44. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Cliff Holloway bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

