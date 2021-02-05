Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,221 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,243 shares of company stock worth $63,687,381. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

