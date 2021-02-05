Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,687. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

