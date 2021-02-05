Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 48,045 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2,192.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,045 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.57. 9,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $129.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

