Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Shares of 80,012 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,207. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

