Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.92. 71,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

