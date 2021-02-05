Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2,828.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.75. 25,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,522. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

