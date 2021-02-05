Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $6.02 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Eagle Materials comprises 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,645. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $118.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

