Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $6.24 Million in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. Wyndham Destinations accounts for about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.55 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

