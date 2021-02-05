Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 47,948 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 867.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.9% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after buying an additional 317,667 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

ROST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 8,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,444. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

