Schwab Charitable Fund Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $13,437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 186,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.62. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

