Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

