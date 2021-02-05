Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SALT. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

