Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.88. 1,840,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,979,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $810.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

