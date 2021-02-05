Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.83.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$36.28 on Tuesday. IGM Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.665061 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

