Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $264,500.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

