Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Entergy in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

ETR stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

