SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.60. 1,953,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,125,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $885,817 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,614,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 540,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

