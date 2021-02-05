Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $109,125.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

