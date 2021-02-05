Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.