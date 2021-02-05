Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.77.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

