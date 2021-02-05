Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.06-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.425-3.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $53.81 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

