Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 93,127 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,537. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

